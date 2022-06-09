A new tag team match has been announced for the MLW Battle Riot IV event.

It was just announced that The Von Erichs will take on The Samoan SWAT Team.

MLW wrote, “In the 1980s, the Von Erichs versus Samoan SWAT Team was one of wrestling’s classic tag team feuds. Now two of wrestling’s most storied families clash once again as the next generation rumbles for supremacy and family pride. For the first-time ever Ross and Marshall Von Erich will clash with the new era SST and it goes down in New York City June 23rd. With both teams in the mix for a crack at championship gold, this bout is a high stakes clash of wrestling royalty generations in the making. Will the Von Erich boys clinch victory with the Iron Claw or with the SST serve up a Samoan Splash and continue their climb up the rankings?”

There’s no word yet on which SST members will face Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich at Battle Riot IV, but the promotional graphic for the match has all three members listed – Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i, and Juicy Finau.

Ross, Marshall, Fatu, Anoa’i, and Finau are all scheduled for the 40-man Battle Riot match that same night as well.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Battle Riot IV Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, 16 names TBA (Budd Heavy previously announced but possibly pulled)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. TBA

Plus appearances by Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.