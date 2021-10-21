King Muertes is now officially the new IWA/MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.
Last night’s MLW “Fusion: ALPHA” episode saw Muertes capture the title from the self-proclaimed champion, Richard Holliday after an assist by Ikuro Kwon from CONTRA Unit.
This is Muertes’ first reign with the title, and he actually won it back at the Battle Riot III taping in July. Holliday has had the title since stealing it from Savio Vega following a non-title win on January 27. He held the strap for 164 days. Vega is credited with holding the belt for 592 days as his reign lasted from June 15, 2019 when the belt was reactivated by MLW, until this past January.
Below are a few shots from last night’s title change, along with the full episode:
It's time for our Main Event as @MostMarketable defends the Caribbean championship against @AZTECALucha's own King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/noZoA32z9X
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
BIG Spear by King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5AJHAG pic.twitter.com/hd6ILbuM3n
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
What a powerslam by King Muertes!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/UNEhSqKEmU
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
.@ikuro_kwon with a sneak attack on @MostMarketable and King Muertes takes him Straight to Hell!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/ai8QT0JjJx
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
AND NEEEEEWWW!#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/EyeE5B1ise pic.twitter.com/gnj3dSHoQM
— MLW (@MLW) October 20, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.