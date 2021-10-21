King Muertes is now officially the new IWA/MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.

Last night’s MLW “Fusion: ALPHA” episode saw Muertes capture the title from the self-proclaimed champion, Richard Holliday after an assist by Ikuro Kwon from CONTRA Unit.

This is Muertes’ first reign with the title, and he actually won it back at the Battle Riot III taping in July. Holliday has had the title since stealing it from Savio Vega following a non-title win on January 27. He held the strap for 164 days. Vega is credited with holding the belt for 592 days as his reign lasted from June 15, 2019 when the belt was reactivated by MLW, until this past January.

Below are a few shots from last night’s title change, along with the full episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.