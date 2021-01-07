Lio Rush is your new Major League Wrestling Middleweight champion.

The former WWE star defeated Myron Reed on tonight’s Kings of Colosseum event after connecting with his signature Final Hour maneuver, ending the Injustice member’s 424 day reign with the belt. This also marked Rush’s debut for MLW, which you can see highlights of below.

MLW CEO Court Bauer would later congratulate Rush by writing, “Congrats

@TheLionelGreen on capturing the @MLW World Middleweight Championship tonight in a helluva a fight with @TheBadReed at #MLWKings.”