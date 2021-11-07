MLW held its War Chamber event in Philadelphia on Saturday night and there was a notable title change at the show.
Alex Hammerstone vacated the National Openweight Title when he won the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu.
Alex Kane won the championship in a ladder match that involved Alex Shelley, Myron Reed, Zenshi, and ACH.
Your winner and new MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane (w/ King Mo). Wild match. Kane the big heel of the match. Calvin Tankman was held back from going after Kane for attacking him on a recent Fusion. #WarChamber pic.twitter.com/OmtWvWvMG8
— Brian :: PWChronicle ~ Class & Ethics (@pwchronicle) November 6, 2021