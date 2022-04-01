EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman are your new MLW World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s MLW Fusion episode saw Nduka and Tankman capture the straps by defeating Slice Boogie and Danny Rivera of 5150.

This is the first reign for Nduka and Tankman in MLW, and their first time teaming together. 5150 won the titles back on November 6 after defeating Los Parks at MLW War Chamber.

Nduka and Tankman actually won the titles back at the MLW SuperFight tapings on February 26 in Charlotte, but the match is just now airing.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change:

Who's @EjTheJudge partner in this main event for the World tag team championships against 5150? It's none other than #HeavyweightHustle @CalvinTankman. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/5eaHEPQO5u — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

What goes up comes down HARD as @EjTheJudge sends @DannyLimeLight up high into the air.#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/M1EugT1E12 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

Ej Nduka y Calvin Tankman derrotaron a 5150 (Rivera y Slice Boogie) y son los nuevos Campeones de Parejas de MLW.#MLWFusion #wrestling pic.twitter.com/vj07p63joN — Adán Rojas (@AdnRojas16) April 1, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.