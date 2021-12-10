5150’s Slice Boogie and Danny Rivera are your new MLW World Tag Team Champions.

Thursday’s MLW “Fusion: Alpha” event saw 5150 defeat Los Parks (LA Park, El Hijo de LA Park) in a Philly Street Fight to capture the titles.

This is the first MLW reign for 5150, who debuted at Battle Riot III in July and are led by the legendary Konnan. Los Parks held the straps for 297 days after defeating The Von Erichs in a Texas Tornado Match with Tom Lawlor as special referee back on January 13.

Below are several shots from last night’s title change:

5150 looking to complete their own money heist tonight as they seek MLW gold in this Philly street fight!#MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/0giihWzqrC pic.twitter.com/9ingrmhYgY — MLW (@MLW) December 10, 2021

5150 (Rivera y Slice Boogie) derrotaron a Los Parks (Hijo de L.A. Park y L.A. Park Jr) y son los nuevos Campeones de Pareja de MLW.#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/HT7kKoZLEu — Adán Rojas (@AdnRojas16) December 10, 2021

