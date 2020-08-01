New Trailer For 12 Hour Shift Featuring Mick Foley and David Arquette

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and former WCW champion David Arquette are set to appear in the upcoming thriller 12-Hour Shift, which released it’s first trailer earlier today. The film was produced by HCT.media and was an official selection in the Tribeca Film Festival. Check out the trailer, along with the plot synopsis, below.
It’s 1999 and over the course of one 12 Hour Shift at an Arkansas Hospital, A Junkie Nurse (Angela Bettis), Her Scheming Cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black market Organ-Trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, Dusty Warren) start a heist that could lead to all of their demise.
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman