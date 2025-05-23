Although it is less than 24 hours away, the lineup for TNA Under Siege 2025 continues to take shape.

During the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT for Friday night’s TNA Wrestling pay-per-view at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, a new eight-person inter-gender tag-team match was announced for the show.

Now confirmed for the May 23 special event is Order 4 group Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz & The Great Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler) taking on a mystery participant, Indi Hartwell and The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).

The match was announced after Ali earned a victory over Ace Austin in the opening match of TNA iMPACT on May 22.

Make sure to join us here on 5/23 for complete TNA Under Siege 2025 results.