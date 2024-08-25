A new match has been announced for the pre-show for today’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

Coming out of the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, August 24, a new match was made official for the “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the main card.

The match will feature Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs vs. Cage of Agony & The Undisputed Kingdom.