A new match has been announced for the pre-show for today’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.
Coming out of the AEW All In: London 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on Saturday, August 24, a new match was made official for the “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the main card.
The match will feature Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & The Von Erichs vs. Cage of Agony & The Undisputed Kingdom.
"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara have an open challenge prepared for tomorrow at #AEWAllInLondon and are NOT coming ALONE!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@DustinRhodesTX | @SammyGuevara | #KatsuyoriShibata pic.twitter.com/VEaaW3A64y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024