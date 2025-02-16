The mystery group that has been teased in recent weeks arrived at Saturday night’s WWE NXT: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event, attacking Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura following their NXT Tag Team Title match.

The group consists of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin.

As of now, no name has been given for the faction.

Ricky Starks will be signing his official WWE NXT contract on this Tuesday’s episode.

Taking to Twitter, Starks posted a video and captioned it with the following,

“The hottest free agent shocked the world last week when I appeared on NXT. And tonight, it’s Vengeance Day and I’m gonna be watching on Peacock. And I know you probably are wondering, what’s next? Well I’ve got the answers for you. This Tuesday, live on NXT in the middle of that ring, I’m gonna be signing my official NXT contract. And then you’re gonna have the absolute truth from the man himself.”

#VengeanceDay is LIVE tonight and I’ll be tuned in but I also know there are some questions that need to be answered…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/B4N4COQZRE — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) February 15, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green lost to Naomi in a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

During the bout, Green was given a wedgie by Naomi.

Taking to Twitter, Green posted a new executive order banning the use of wedgies in her matches. She wrote,

From The Office of Chelsea Green

The (first ever) Women’s United States Champion

February 15, 2025

Dear Concerned Citizens, On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, the defendant, or as I say the culprit, Nasty Naomi, orchestrated a premeditated, juvenile and inhumane attack on your United States Champion. Earlier today my cabinet and I held an emergency vote.

In jurisdiction with Code 4292 of the penal agreement, and an unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches. Any further use of said “move” can and will result in permanent banishment from my ring.

To my loyal followers of our beloved nation, I will not stand for this tyranny. Please rest assured you may continue to pledge your allegiance to Chelsea Green with the utmost confidence.

This will be my final comment on this matter.