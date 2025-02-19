Jordynne Grace won her first official match as an NXT star in a six-woman tag team match on this week’s show. She teamed up with Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer to face off against Fatal Influence in the main event.

After a chaotic match, Grace secured the victory for her team by delivering the Juggernaut Driver to Jazmyn Nyx for the pin.

Grace had debuted at the Royal Rumble and joined WWE NXT at Vengeance Day 2025.

A new yet-to-be-named stable in NXT made a strong impact this week by attacking Robert Stone in the final moments of the show.

The group had previously made their presence known at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day by attacking Fraxiom and Oba Femi after their matches.

On this week’s show, the group, consisting of Performance Center talent, walked out of the PC and found Ava’s office destroyed, with Stone laid out. Additionally, they appeared to have attacked several members of the tag team division earlier in the night. Their stable has yet to be named on WWE TV.

And finally, WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio and will be airing live on The CW Network and Netflix internationally:

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Lexis King

* The Hardys vs. NQCC

* Ricky Saint & Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee & Ricky Saints