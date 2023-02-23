GCW has announced the second name for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame 2023 Class.

Cheerleader Melissa will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 2 in Los Angeles. She will be inducted by Dave Prazak, who was inducted into the inaugural Class last year.

Melissa began wrestling in 1999. She is most famous for her runs in TNA as Raisha Saeed and Alissa Flash, but she’s also had significant runs with Shimmer, APW, and ChickFight, among others. Melissa was ranked #1 on the 2013 PWI Women’s Top 150 list. She is a two-time Shimmer Champion and a one-time Shimmer Tag Team Champion.

AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels was previously announced as the headliner fo the 2023 Class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. He will be inducted by Frankie Kazarian.

The 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

