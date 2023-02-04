Another WWE SmackDown Superstar has qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of SmackDown on FOX featured a Fatal 4 Way qualifier for the Women’s Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Natalya defeated Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega and Shotzi to earn her spot in the Chamber.

Natalya now joins Asuka, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants in the Women’s Elimination Chamber. The sixth and final participant will be determined on Monday’s RAW as Mia Yim, Carmella, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven face off in a Fatal 4 Way qualifier.

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, February 18 from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Below is the updated card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title

Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Elias or Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest or Angelo Dawkins vs. Austin Theory (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella or Mia Yim or Candice LeRae or Piper Niven

Winner will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

