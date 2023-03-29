The five-man line-up has been finalized for the WWE NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT opened with a Battle Royal to determine who will join NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Stand & Deliver. The match was won by Axiom.

The Battle Royal also featured Nathan Frazer, Dijak, Jinder Mahal, Xyon Quinn, Dabba-Kato, Scrypts, Apollo Crews, Dante Chen, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Odyssey Jones, Bryson Montana, Quincy Elliott, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, and Hank Walker.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom vs. Wes Lee (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. TBA

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

