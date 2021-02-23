WWE has changed the name of Damian Priest’s finishing move.

Last night’s RAW saw Priest defeat Angel Garza in singles action. Priest finished Garza off with the move formerly known as The Reckoning. They are now calling the move Hit The Lights.

There’s no word on if the name change had anything to do with Reckoning (Mia Yim) of RETRIBUTION, who returned to TV this week. Reckoning had made some friendly tweets to Priest over the name in recent weeks since his call-up to RAW.

Last night’s RAW also saw Priest help rapper Bad Bunny keep his WWE 24/7 Title on two occasions. Priest scared R-Truth off during a backstage segment earlier in the night, and then helped Bunny fight off Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and Drew Gulak when they rushed the ring following the Garza match. It’s still rumored that Priest and Bunny will face John Morrison and current WWE Champion The Miz at WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see a clip from Priest’s finisher on Garza below, along with clips from last night’s segment and match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.