Axiom is headed to WWE NXT Deadline to compete in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Tonight’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT opened up with a Wild Card match to determine the final Iron Survivor participant. The match saw Axiom defeat Von Wagner and Andre Chase to advance to Deadline.

Axiom will now join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

The inaugural NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, December 10, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Axiom vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Wendy Choo or Indi Hartwell or Fallon Henley

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

