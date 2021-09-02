The latest names have been confirmed for the Women’s Casino Battle Royale as part of this Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Rebel, Jami Hayter, Anna Jay, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King and Abadon have been added. Previously announced for the match are Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Big Swole, Emi Sakura, The Bunny, Julia Hart, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Penelope Ford, Kiera Hogan and Diamante.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.