Two more women have their Ticket to Gold for the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament.

On this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, Mandy Leon and Nicole Savoyere were announced as additions to the tournament that kicks off later this summer.

They join Angelina Love, Allysin Kay, Mazzerati, Rok-C, Miranda Alize, Trisha Adora, Vita VonStarr, and Willow Nightingale.