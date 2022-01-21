Another big match has been announced for GCW’s The Wrld On GCW Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday.

GCW has announced that the Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal will take place on Sunday. There’s no word yet on how many participants will be in the match, or what the winner will receive. The PBR Scramble Match was previously announced for the Kickoff.

On a related note, GCW has announced more names for the pay-per-view, but there’s no word on what their matches will be – Nate Webb, G-Raver, and Juicy Finau. The updated list of announced wrestlers to appear are Webb, G-Raver, Finau, Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, and Steve Scott. It’s possible that these wrestlers appear in the Battle Royal.

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Kickoff will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will start at 8. Below is the updated card:

GCW World Title Match

Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles

TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)

Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match

PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon

Winner can choose any match at any time.

ROH World Title Match

Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy

Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match

Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal

Participants TBA

Appearances by Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott, Nate Webb, G-Raver, Juicy Finau, and others

