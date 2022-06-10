MLW has announced seven more participants for the upcoming Battle Riot IV match. The following names were revealed on last night’s MLW Fusion show:

* Savio Vega

* Little Guido

* Davey Richards

* nZo

* Ace Romero

* Joel Maximo

* Wil Maximo

There are now 21 names confirmed for Battle Riot IV. The following names were previously announced for the match: Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro.

The winner of Battle Riot IV will receive a title match from MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, at any time they want. MLW will be announcing more Battle Riot entrants in the weeks to come, and then there will be surprise participants to be revealed on the night of the show.

MLW Battle Riot IV will take place on Thursday, June 23 from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. The event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Below is the updated card, along with last night’s reveal promo:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Match

Bandido vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Battle Riot IV Match

Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, Marshall Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane, MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Jacob Fatu, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, Lance Anoa’i, Juicy Finau, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, Little Guido, Davey Richards, nZo, Ace Romero, Joel Maximo, Wil Maximo, 19 names TBA (Budd Heavy previously announced but possibly pulled)

Winner receives a future World Title match at their choosing.

The Von Erichs vs. The Samoan SWAT Team

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. TBA

Plus appearances by Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, and others

More entrants announced for our return to NYC on June 23rd for the Battle Riot IV!https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/44dpzSwu2y — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 10, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.