Steve Maclin has been added to the Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Maclin win a Triple Threat qualifier over Petey Williams and Black Taurus, getting the pin on Williams.

Maclin joins Trey Miguel as confirmed participants for the title match at Bound For Glory. The final qualifier will take place next Thursday with El Phantasmo vs. Willie Mack vs. Rohit Raju.

In other news for Bound For Glory, Moose, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrissey are now set for the 20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. They join Rich Swann and Brian Myers as participants in the match, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The one-hour Countdown To Glory pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10:30pm ET. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo or Rohit Raju or Willie Mack

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. 15 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. 4 wrestlers TBD

