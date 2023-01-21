New entrants have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble coming out of tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on tonight’s SmackDown. There are now 24 spots open in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Baszler and Vega join the following Superstars as confirmed participants in the match: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez.

Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross declared their spots for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on tonight’s SmackDown. This went a bit under the radar, but Omos was confirmed for The Rumble on Monday’s RAW. There are now 15 open spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Omos, Strowman and Kross join the following Superstars as confirmed entrants: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre.

It’s interesting to note that WWE had around 95% of the Rumble entrants announced in 2022 going into the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown. They now have half of the line-up for the Men’s Rumble announced, and just 20% of the Women’s Rumble announced.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, 24 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.