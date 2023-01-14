Three more Superstars are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It was confirmed on tonight’s SmackDown that Raquel Rodriguez, Santos Escobar, and Baron Corbin are now official for the Rumble Matches.

Rodriguez joins Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble. Escobar and Corbin join WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley as confirmed participants in the 30-Man Royal Rumble.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, 23 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.