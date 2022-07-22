New participants and the promotions they are representing have been announced for the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

It was previously announced that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, James Storm, Crimson and Rickey Shane Page will work the match.

In an update, Ray will be representing ECW, while Storm is representing Impact Wrestling, Crimson representing the NWA, and Page representing PROGRESS.

The following names have also been announced – Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro) and Brian Myers (Impact). More names will be announced soon.

As noted, the winner of the match will receive a bronze cowboy boot and belt buckle, a tribute to the man who created the match – WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Four Corners Independent Wrestling Dream Match

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Alan “5” Angels vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray (ECW), James Storm (Impact), Crimson (NWA), Rickey Shane Page (PROGRESS), Kommander (AAA), Sinn Bodhi (FSW), Big Damo (PROGRESS), Crowbar (Black Label Pro), Brian Myers (Impact), other participants TBA

Winner receives bronze boot and belt buckle.

