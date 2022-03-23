Two more names have qualified for the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, and the final participant will be determined on next week’s go-home show.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Grayson Waller defeat A-Kid to qualify, while Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify. Santos Escobar defeated Cameron Grimes on last week’s show to earn his spot in the match.

After tonight’s qualifiers, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes came out to announce a Triple Threat for next week’s go-home episode, which will determine the final spot for the Ladder Match. The Triple Threat will feature the three losers from the previous qualifiers – Grimes, Strong and A-Kid.

NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on Saturday, April 2 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, with a special start time of 1pm ET due to WrestleMania 38 Night One kicking off just a few hours later. The NXT event is reportedly scheduled to run for 2.5 – 3 hours.

Below is the current Stand & Deliver card, along with related shots from NXT:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Dolph Ziggler (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. MSK vs. Imperium (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT North American Title

Roderick Strong or Cameron Grimes or A-Kid vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

