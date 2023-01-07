New blue brand names have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Ricochet defeat “Top Dolla” AJ Francis to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as confirmed entrants for the Men’s Rumble.

The first SmackDown of 2023 also featured a backstage promo from Liv Morgan, who declared her spot and said she wants to be the #1 entrant. Morgan is the first name to be confirmed for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from tonight’s SmackDown:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan, 29 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1611537921768660992

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.