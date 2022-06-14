The line-ups are coming together for the Men’s and Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches.

We noted before how Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. in tag team action to qualify for MITB on tonight’s RAW. In other news for the women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, next week’s RAW will feature Asuka vs. Becky Lynch in another red brand qualifier.

There are currently three names confirmed for the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match – Bliss, Morgan, and Lacey Evans. Asuka or Lynch will be added next week.

Tonight’s RAW also saw Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles in a MITB Ladder Match qualifier. There are still 7 open spots in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre took place last Friday on SmackDown, but ended in a No Contest as Adam Pearce is expected to decide which Superstar will be added to the match, or if there will be some sort of Second Chance match.

Money In the Bank qualifiers are also expected to continue during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the current card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. 6 participants TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka or Becky Lynch vs. 4 participants TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.