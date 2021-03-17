NJPW issued the following details about new content being added to their Roku channel on March 18th:

Roku Channel update: Hiromu vs Ryu Lee, more

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, catch Hiromu Takahashi’s classic with Ryu Lee, and Roppongi 3K facing Suzuki-Gun in the international TV premiere of New Beginning in Osaka!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!

