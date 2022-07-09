NJPW has announced more matches for the upcoming Music City Mayhem event during Starrcast V weekend.

Music City Mayhem will see Clark Connors take on Davey Richards, while Blake Christian will go up against Hiromu Takahashi.

This will be Richard’s first NJPW match in 10 years, since he worked the 40th Anniversary Tour in March and May 2012. His last NJPW bout was an eight-man tag team match on May 6, 2012, where he teamed with Rocky Romero, Gedo and Jado for a loss to Kushida, Tiger Mask IV, Ryusuke Taguchi and the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will air live on FITE TV at 3pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

* Kushida vs. TBA

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

More matches are set for Music City Mayhem! July 30 in Nashville TN! Hiromu Takahashi 🆚 Blake Christian! Clark Connors 🆚 Davey Richards! 👀https://t.co/YncUGjYRQo 🎟️https://t.co/7l4U6DErTl Watch LIVE on @fiteTV!#njpw #njmayhem pic.twitter.com/Cw7IA62ZLx — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 9, 2022

