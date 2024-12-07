On Friday night, the Power Slap 10 event took place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking to Twitter, Braun Strowman posted a photo of himself, Rey Mysterio, Omos and UFC President Dana White at the event.

You can check out the photo below:

Joey Janela will be facing off against ECW legend Masato Tanaka at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event, which takes place at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on January 19th.

You can check out the official announcement and lineup for the show below:

* Sidney Akeem vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Cole Radrick & Alec Price)

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship – DLC Match: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. TBA vs. TBA

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* Tajiri, Super Crazy, and Little Guido vs. Los Desperados (“Cartwheel” Jack Summit, Gringo Loco, and Arez)

* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

* EFFY vs. Allie Katch

* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) vs. Effy or Allie Katch

*BREAKING* Joey Janela just issued the challenge tonite at #GCWRansom and it's been accepted! JOEY JANELA vs MASATO TANAKA January 19th

Hammerstein Ballroom#ThePeopleVsGCW Get Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/nuLP2407tg — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 7, 2024

And finally, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Brody King vs. David Finlay will be taking place at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. The event will be held on January 5, 2025.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Another first time ever singles match has been added to the mix for January 5 at Wrestle Dynasty as Brody King will face David Finlay for the first time in singles competition.

At Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Finlay issued an open challenge to anybody that wanted to face him in the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty. Already defending his IWGP Global Championship against Yota Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 19, Finlay wanted still more competition, and Brody King answered the call in a video message this week.

Gedo answered in Kagoshima with David Finlay on the phone. ‘A real king doesn’t wear another man’s name on his chest, and he doesn’t take orders from a billionaire’s son’, said Finlay as Gedo promised that Brody would experience ‘a real dogfight,’ in the Tokyo Dome. The match has now been made for Wrestle Dynasty!

