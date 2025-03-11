On this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley in a high-stakes match where the winner earned a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Rodriguez secured the victory after hitting Bayley with a modified chokeslam, despite interference from The Judgment Day.

It is unclear when Rodriguez will face Lyra Valkyria for the title, marking her first singles title challenge since September 2023.

WWEShop.com is now selling “American Made” lucha masks for $49.99. You can check out the official announcement below:

“A mysterious masked man has joined American Made’s ranks and is a force to be reckoned with. Show that you believe in this new luchador by grabbing this Lucha Mask. The American Made graphics and red, white and blue colors give this Lucha Libre staple a fitting patriotic twist.”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* PENTA vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face.