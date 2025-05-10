“There’s only one way!”

That was the case on Friday night, as Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill in a WWE Women’s Championship Eliminator match on the May 9 episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the 5/9 show at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, reigning title-holder Stratton sat ringside as Jax and Cargill battled back-and-forth in a two-segment high stakes match.

When all was said-and-done, it was Jax with her AnNiaihilator finisher off the ropes to Cargill, after Cargill was distracted by Stratton being attacked by a run-in from Naomi at ringside, that led to the pinfall.

Now the Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton rivalry is reignited, as Jax’s victory positions her as the next in line to challenge Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship.

WWE has yet to announce an official date for the Stratton-Jax title tilt.

