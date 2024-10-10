The lineup for tonight’s TNA iMPACT continues to take shape.
Ahead of the October 10 episode of TNA iMPACT at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+, a new match and segment have been announced for the show.
Now official for tonight’s returning episode after a “Best of Bound For Glory” show last week, is Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid in a three-way No. 1 Contender match for the TNA X-Division Championship, as well as the latest from Mike Santana.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/10 show:
* TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth to speak
* The Hardys vs. ABC
* Sol Ruca, Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, & Tasha Steelz
* Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
* X-Division Title No. 1 Contender: Leon Slater vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid
* We’ll hear from Mike Santana
Make sure to check back here after the show tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.