The number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships were decided on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw when Tegan Nox and Natalya emerged victorious in a Fatal-4-Way Title Eliminator bout.

Later in the show, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was approached by six top men’s tag-teams about deciding who will get the next shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships currently held by The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest & Finn Balor.

Whoever emerges victorious in the next tag title bout pitting Priest and Balor against The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown will defend the titles against the winner of a Tag-Team Turmoil match on next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

Announced for next week’s post-Survivor Series episode of Monday Night Raw is a Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 contender bout, which will feature the teams of DIY, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, The New Day and Imperium.

Check out the segment where the announcement was made below, and join us here every Monday night for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.