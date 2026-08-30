Jackson Drake completed the mission for Vanity Project at WWE NXT Heatwave.

Myles Borne entered the event holding two championships, but by the end of the night, both had fallen into the hands of Vanity Project.

Borne’s second title defense of the show saw him put the NXT North American Championship on the line against Drake. Earlier in the night, Borne and Tavion Heights lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to Vanity Project’s Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, beginning what would become a clean sweep for the group.

With Borne already having to contend with the numbers advantage surrounding Drake, Heights made his way to ringside in an attempt to prevent Vanity Project from interfering. His presence ultimately wasn’t enough.

Vanity Project still managed to use its numbers to its advantage, helping Drake put Borne away to capture the NXT North American Championship.

The victory capped off a huge night for the faction. Borne arrived at Heatwave as both NXT North American Champion and one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, but left without either title.

Instead, Vanity Project walked away with all of the gold, as Drake joined Baylor and Smokes as champions.

Once the North American title tilt wrapped up, Heights attempted to show support for his partner, but Borne hit Heights with his ‘Borne Again’ finisher and left him laying.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.