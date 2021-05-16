Impact Wrestling has decided the next challenger for the World Championship and that’s Moose.

Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona battled it out in a six-way at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Moose ended up winning the match. Impact World Champion Kenny Omega will work the Slammiversary pay-per-view event in July, but before that, he will defend the title against Moose at the Against All Odds special on June 12th.