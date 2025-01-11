Bayley is your new #1 contender to the WWE Women’s Championship.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley defeated Naomi, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair in a fatal four-way match to earn a shot at Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship.

At one point during the match, Candice LeRae got involved by grabbing Bianca Belair’s braid.

The finish came when Bayley hit the Roseplant on Naomi.

The match between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship will be taking place on next week’s edition of SmackDown.

Speaking of next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the following matches have been announced for the show:

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley

* Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. Los Garza (Angel & Berto)

* Solo Sikoa returns.

Pwinsider is reporting that sixty-three Nexstar stations, including the CW affiliate WPIX in New York City are currently in a dispute with Optimum pay-TV and have gone dark.

This means that for the time being, these stations won’t be carrying WWE NXT on Tuesdays.

And finally, all of AEW’s 2025 episodes of Dynamite and Collision are now being archived on the Max streaming service.

According to several reports, the VOD versions are commercial free. They also feature content that is usually seen internationally when the live domestic versions go to “Picture in Picture” for commercials.

Additionally, all of the 2019 TV episodes and pay-per-view events are now available on the service.