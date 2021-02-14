Impact Wrestling has decided the next challenger for the X-Division Championship at Saturday’s No Surrender special.

At this show, Daivari, Willie Mack, Suicide, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Blake Christian, Chris Bey, and Josh Alexander faced off in a Triple Threat Revolver match.

The rules were simple as three men began the match and once a competitor was eliminated, a new competitor would join the action until everyone had entered. Last man standing wins.

Austin entered the match last but was pinned by Josh Alexander after a double underhook piledriver.

Now, Alexander will face either TJP or Rohit Raju, who are facing off for the belt on this same show, at a later date.