The Motor City Machine Guns’ Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin defeated Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to become the new number one contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championships.

The finish came after they were able to overcome to interference from Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley will be getting their WWE Tag Team Championship rematch against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Wade Barrett will be replacing Pat McAfee on commentary on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Barrett will be calling the action alongside Michael Cole.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, McAfee will be calling the College Football National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Monday night.

You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* JBL to appear

* The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) to compete

Shawn Michaels has been confirmed for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25th.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Michaels will moderate the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The two men will be facing off in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble.

And finally, Aalyah Mysterio was in attendance at this week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings in San Diego, CA.

Aalyah Mysterio, Rey’s daughter, was shown on camera as Rey made his way to the ring.