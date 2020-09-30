Last night’s United Wrestling Network Primetime Live special was headlined by Trevor Murdoch battling Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) in a singles-matchup for the NWA National championship. After a well-contested back and forth Murdoch would pick up the victory to become the 59th champion in the belts long prestigious history.

This is the third UWN Primetime Live special in as many weeks, with previous headliners including top NWA title matches like Nick Aldis taking on Mike Bennett and Thunder Rosa retaining against Priscilla Kelly. The programs have been airing from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.