Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance invaded the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette Louisiana for their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which featured AJ Cazana taking on Jordan Clearwater for the vacant NWA Television Championship.

After a competitive back and forth…Clearwater hit a running strike and pinned Cazana’s shoulders to the mat to become the new champion.

Full results to tonight’s Hard Times can be found here.