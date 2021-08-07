Tyrus is your new NWA Television champion.

The man formerly known as Brodus Clay in WWE managed to defeat Da Pope on this evening’s special edition of NWA ExtraPowerrr, ending Pope’s reign at 290 days. You can see the full episode in the link below.

😱 History! A new @nwa World Television Champion! Watch this historic moment FREE on YouTube!

➡️https://t.co/T7SGP1zhVE pic.twitter.com/60KK6dqwnu — NWA (@nwa) August 6, 2021

Had he retained the title Pope would have earned a future opportunity at Nick Aldis and the NWA world’s title. He won the belt from Zicky Dice back in 2020 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.