Kamille is your new NWA Women’s champion.

The woman formerly known as Nick Aldis’ insurance policy defeated Serena Deeb at this evening’s When The Shadows Fall pay per view, picking up the victory after nailing Deeb with her signature spear finisher.

This ended Deeb’s reign at 222 days. She previously won it from Thunder Rosa at an NWA Shockwave taping in 2020. Check out the full results to When The Shadows Fall here.