Ethan Page is your new NXT North American Champion, securing the title after a brutal and deeply personal clash with Ricky Saints on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The bout followed weeks of escalating animosity between the two competitors — tension that finally exploded in an all-out war both inside and outside the ring. Midway through the match, Ethan Page delivered a devastating Twisted Grin on the outside, slamming Saints’ throat onto the crossbar of a steel chair. The damage proved critical.

Despite Ricky Saints’ resilience, the injury lingered throughout the contest and ultimately proved insurmountable. Page capitalized, hitting a second Twisted Grin in the ring to put the final nail in the coffin.

Ricky Saints’ title reign ends at 57 days, while Ethan Page begins his with the same relentless energy that brought him to the top. NXT’s North American division just became All Ego.

Jazmyn Nyx has made her return, reuniting with Fatal Influence.

In the lead-up to this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Jacy Jayne confronted NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer to hype their upcoming clash.

Jayne was accompanied by Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx, marking Nyx’s first appearance on NXT TV in May after a noticeable absence.

Nyx was last seen alongside Fatal Influence at TNA Rebellion.

Mike Santana officially made his WWE debut on the May 27 episode of WWE NXT.

In his first match for the company, Santana scored a victory over Tavion Heights, finishing the bout with his signature Spin The Block lariat. Known as “The Standard of TNA Wrestling,” Santana first appeared at the WWE NXT Battleground premium live event, where he confronted Heights and set the stage for their matchup.

Ahead of the bout, a video package introduced Santana to the WWE Universe, highlighting his journey and emphasizing how much this debut means to him.