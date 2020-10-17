WWE has applied to trademark more names for their NXT UK division, adding to a growing list that already includes Dave Mastiff, Eddie Dennis, Dani Luna, Candy Floss, and Ashton Smith.

On October 13th WWE filed for these names:

-Johnny Saint

-Levi Muir

-Joseph Conners

-Jinny

-Kenny Williams

WWE also applied to trademark “Dominik,” indicating that the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio may be going by just his first name moving forward.

Details for the trademarks can be found below.

