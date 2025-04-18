The lineup for TNA Rebellion 2025 continued to take shape this week.

During the Countdown to TNA Unbreakable special episode of TNA iMPACT, Heather By Elegance and Maggie Lee lost in tag-team action to WWE NXT duo Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Afterwards, as Heather and George Iceman were panicking backstage about how Ash By Elegance would react to their loss when she returns from vacation, the two were confronted by Spitfire, who informed them of their champions clause rematch still out there.

Up walked Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend, as well as Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, with both WWE NXT tag-teams making their claims for being owed title shots. As all three teams bickered and yelled over top of each other, Heather By Elegance lost her cool and offered them all title shots in a four-way. “Just stop yelling at me!”

Later in the show, it was confirmed that The Meta Four vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. Spitfire vs. Ash & Heather By Elegance will take place at TNA Rebellion 2025 with the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Also during the 4/17 episode, KC Navarro defeated Cody Deaner to become the latest participant to qualify for the Ultimate X match for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Rebellion 2025.

