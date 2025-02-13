New Orleans is emerging as the likely host city for WWE WrestleMania 42 in 2026.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is set to announce the event’s location before this year’s WrestleMania, with strong indications pointing to New Orleans, LA.

The report stated that The Superdome—home to WrestleMania 30 and 34—is set to host its third Mania in 2026

Plans for New Orleans as the 2026 host city have reportedly been in place for years, dating back to WWE’s previous leadership regime. However, with uncertainty surrounding the 2025 location last year, there were brief concerns that the 2026 venue could shift.

Several WWE partners have also indicated that New Orleans was the plan all along, barring any unexpected changes.

For fans hoping for an international WrestleMania, sources within WWE suggest that a show in Saudi Arabia or the UK is unlikely before 2028.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

