A new documentary on the life of Owen Hart is preparing to make its way to audiences.

The Owen Hart Foundation announced that a private screening of OWEN was held in London, England during AEW All In weekend, with invited guests attending a red-carpet event for the film.

The documentary is expected to begin making the film festival circuit soon and has already been sold to HBO’s CRAVE streaming service.

Chris Jericho serves as one of the project’s executive producers, while Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash created the musical score.

“The Owen Hart Foundation [OHF] and its many esteemed guests walked the red carpet at the private screening of the OWEN documentary in London England,” the statement began. “The film is set to hit the film festival circuits soon and has already been sold to HBO’s CRAVE streaming service with Chris Jericho as one of the executive producers and phenomenal guitarist Slash of Guns N’ Roses creating the musical score.”

The foundation also praised those responsible for bringing the documentary together, noting that the project has been a decade in the making.

“Hats off to the film crew, Lee Brazier, Jo Lewis, Michael Paszt, and Pasha Patriki for their astounding work on this ’10 years in the making’ documentary,” it continued. “Stay tuned for more information on release dates to the public.”

The statement closed by thanking Tony Khan and AEW for their involvement in organizing the London screening.

“Very special thanks to Tony Khan and his amazing AEW staff (Linda, Katelyn, Kosha, Chris…) for doing such an incredible job organizing the VIP Reception and Private Screening. Bless.”

A public premiere date for OWEN, including its arrival on CRAVE, has yet to be announced.

AEW has maintained a relationship with the Owen Hart Foundation through its annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which features men’s and women’s competitions honoring the late wrestler.