A new photo has surfaced showing even more WWE names who attended Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration. As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, McMahon marked the milestone in New York City with stars including John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane, Michelle McCool, Sheamus, and Ron Killings.

Jerry Lawler shared an image on his Instagram Stories revealing himself at the party alongside Sheamus, The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, and Drew McIntyre.

The celebration took place on Sunday and also featured appearances from Bruce Prichard, Shane McMahon, Sgt. Slaughter, Gerald Brisco, and JBL.

Welp. Looks like this was from Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday party. Sheamus was already reported as being there, but Drew McIntyre, The Miz & Maryse, Titus O’Neil and Jerry Lawler (of course) were also there. pic.twitter.com/PtuVYVSQJN — Danny (@dajosc11) August 26, 2025

Ahead of their NXT Women’s Championship clash at WWE NXT: No Mercy 2025 on September 27, Lola Vice spoke warmly about champion Jacy Jayne, describing her as a genuine leader in the locker room.

Vice highlighted Jayne’s relentless work ethic, sharp striking skills, and unwavering passion for wrestling, noting that she has learned a great deal from the NXT Women’s Champion despite their on-screen rivalry. She said,

“Jacy can be a bi**h sometimes, she can. But I will say — she’s a locker room leader. She leads by example. She’s an extremely hardworking person. She never complains. She’s incredible at her job. She’s taught me a lot and I feel like Jacy also — she’s one of the best women’s strikers that we have in wrestling that has never had a striking background before. I like the way she thinks and she’s so passionate about wrestling. She inspires me, even though I want her title. I’ve learned so much from her and I’m very happy she’s in the position that she’s in.”

Vice earned her title shot by winning a Triple Threat match at WWE NXT: Heatwave against Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan.

A new update has surfaced regarding Ted DiBiase Jr.’s federal fraud trial.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, DiBiase’s legal team successfully filed a motion to delay proceedings, arguing that prosecutors waited until just 60 days before trial to turn over 47 hours of video footage they claim could exonerate the former WWE star.

According to a report from Pwinsider, DiBiase’s attorneys requested additional time to review discovery materials, but the court ruled on August 22nd that the Exhibit List, Witness List, and Jury Instructions must all be submitted by December 16th. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 6th, 2026.

DiBiase Jr., who was arrested in April 2023, faces charges tied to the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal. The indictment alleges he and others fraudulently obtained federal funds from programs such as The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), then diverted the money for personal use.

If convicted on all charges, DiBiase Jr. faces up to the following:

* One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud: 5 years in prison.

* Six counts of wire fraud: 20 years in prison for each count.

* Two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds: 10 years in prison for each count.

* Four counts of money laundering: 10 years in prison for each count.

DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond.