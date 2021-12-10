A new photo has surfaced online showing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with a walking cane.

As seen below, a fan recently met The Hulkster at a CVS Pharmacy. Fans on social media have remarked how Hogan looks to be slimmer and trimmer than he was in his last public appearance.

The 68 year old Hogan posted a new photo for fans last month, joking on Facebook that he had dropped to his 9th grade weight of 275 pounds.

As noted at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently stated that Hogan was dealing with “some really bad health issues,” but fans have commented that Hogan looks fine in this new photo. Brooke Hogan noted back in October that her dad was “feeling great” and still training every day. You can read those comments and what she said about his surgeries at this link. Eric Bischoff also gave a recent update on Hogan, at this link, revealing how he’s doing physical therapy every day and eating healthier.

Stay tuned for more on The Hulkster. You can see the new fan photo below:

Hulk Hogan posing with a fan recently in CVS. pic.twitter.com/LvZjQT5eA8 — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) December 9, 2021

